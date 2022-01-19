$54.72 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce sales of $54.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the lowest is $47.49 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

