5,450 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.