$552.03 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $552.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.18 million and the lowest is $549.90 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $523.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.