562 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Athene by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after acquiring an additional 114,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Athene by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,706,000 after acquiring an additional 315,562 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

