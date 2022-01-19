$733.96 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post sales of $733.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.79 million to $785.10 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 2,130,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after buying an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $10,773,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

