$96.25 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $96.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.49 million and the lowest is $96.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $76.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $384.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $425.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 113.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

