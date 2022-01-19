$96.39 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report sales of $96.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.95 million to $97.25 million. EverQuote posted sales of $97.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $412.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EVER stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 3,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal acquired 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 68,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 415,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,092 and sold 20,142 shares valued at $319,851. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

