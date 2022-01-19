$973.93 Million in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $973.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.60 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Timken reported sales of $891.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Timken by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 529,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

