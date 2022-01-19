AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings of $3.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the highest is $3.36. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.29%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

