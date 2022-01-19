Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of AGD opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

