Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

