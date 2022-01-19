ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ABGI opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 136.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 82.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

