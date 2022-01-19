Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 6,250 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $348.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

