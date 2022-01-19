Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading 10% Higher

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $36.55. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.