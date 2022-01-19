Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $5.36 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $855,933.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00325676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

