Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $31.64 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $348.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.17 and a 200-day moving average of $348.26. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

