Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 12,800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $367,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 110,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $332,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

