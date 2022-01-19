Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 34,864 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,864 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 111.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

