Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $10.61 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 502,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $710.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

