Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.59.

ATVI stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

