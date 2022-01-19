Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King Digital’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues is a concern. Delayed launch of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV is expected to hurt growth prospects. Intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Continued investment in the digital market is likely to hurt Activision’s profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and the top line. Growing popularity of Diablo II: Resurrected is anticipated to drive the top line growth.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.84.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

