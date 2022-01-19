AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $3,467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $247,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AdaptHealth by 60.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 85,998 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

