Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $513.34 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $603.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

