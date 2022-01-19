Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $513.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.18. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.