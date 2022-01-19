Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE ATGE opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

