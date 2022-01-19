Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 214.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $1,745,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

