AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Genuity Capital initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.40.

NASDAQ ADTH opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

