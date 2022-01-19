Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,689 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $344,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.43 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.79.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

