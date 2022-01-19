Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

