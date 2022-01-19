Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,963 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,788,000 after buying an additional 665,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,546,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,739,000 after buying an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 134,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

