Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 458 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,067.40 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $785.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,245.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

