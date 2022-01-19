Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.