Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

