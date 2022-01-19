Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,542 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,277,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NTG opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $33.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

