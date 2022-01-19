Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $195.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

