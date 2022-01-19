Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Lowered to €108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €109.00 ($123.86) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

AEOXF opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

