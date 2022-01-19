Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Affirm stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. 9,065,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

