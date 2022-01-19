AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,124 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

