AGF Investments Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 467,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 126,931 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

