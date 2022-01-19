AGF Investments Inc. Has $507,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

