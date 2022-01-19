AGF Investments Inc. Invests $199,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $51.80.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

