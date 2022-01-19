AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $111,806,230 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.94.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

