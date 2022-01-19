AGF Investments Inc. Sells 576 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

HPQ opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

