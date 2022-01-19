AGF Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,603 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

