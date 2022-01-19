AGF Investments LLC Buys Shares of 723 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

