AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,112,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

