agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Up 48.8% in December

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on AGL. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

AGL opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

