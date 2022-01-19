AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $12.28 Million in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,986,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,000. AVEO Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,319. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

