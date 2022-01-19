AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

NASDAQ NUWE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.01. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Nuwellis Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.