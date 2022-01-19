AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 348,125 Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 348,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000. Myomo comprises approximately 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.08% of Myomo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Myomo by 142.3% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 249,396 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 235.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Myomo alerts:

MYO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,039. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24. Myomo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.